Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $7.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $433.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,239. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.98.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.