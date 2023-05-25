Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.43 and last traded at $105.43. Approximately 31,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 103,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

About Nova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nova by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nova by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,439,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Nova by 127.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.