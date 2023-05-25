Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.43 and last traded at $105.43. Approximately 31,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 103,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.60.
NVMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.35.
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
