Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73. 2,399,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 6,321,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.
Novavax Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $594.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 126.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1,572.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
