NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

