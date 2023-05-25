Numeraire Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $14.01 or 0.00052970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market cap of $87.39 million and $64,387.92 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,876,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,236,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

