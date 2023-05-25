Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTNX. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

Shares of NTNX opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

