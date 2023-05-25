Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Up 3,900.0% in May

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NAZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,499. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

