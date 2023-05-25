nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Greg Scheu Acquires 4,700 Shares of Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) Director Greg Scheu acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,474.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

nVent Electric Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:NVT traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 93,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,779. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in nVent Electric by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in nVent Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in nVent Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Read More

