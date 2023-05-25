NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,119 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,584 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,510. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $77.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $382.46. 63,532,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,564,348. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $945.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.16.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.29.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

