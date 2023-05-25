NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $304.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.13.

NVIDIA stock traded up $82.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $388.05. 83,547,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,801,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.16. The company has a market capitalization of $959.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.40, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,584 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,510 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

