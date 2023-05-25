NYM (NYM) One Day Volume Hits $392,265.09

NYM (NYM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. NYM has a market cap of $52.45 million and approximately $392,265.09 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NYM has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 447,835,102.582388 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.16091352 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $502,426.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

