Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 71,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 157,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,445.80%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.