Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.16 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $288.35 million and approximately $15.16 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,793.40 or 0.06841281 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00053601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00039719 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00018244 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000586 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

