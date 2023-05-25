Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the April 30th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ocado Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OCDDY traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,127. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

