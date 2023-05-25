Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $62.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

OLLI opened at $60.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

