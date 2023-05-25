Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.71

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.71 and last traded at $100.86, with a volume of 63316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $74,649.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Articles

