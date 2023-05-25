Oracle Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 41,514 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 15% compared to the typical volume of 35,974 call options.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,463,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,619. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $277.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $103.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

