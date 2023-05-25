Orbler (ORBR) Price Reaches $1.38 on Major Exchanges

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, Orbler has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Orbler has a market capitalization of $280.88 million and approximately $211,305.42 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00005224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

