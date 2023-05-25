Orchard Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,475,500 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,896,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475,500 shares during the quarter. Ardelyx accounts for approximately 2.8% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Ardelyx worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 115.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 472,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 253,657 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 45.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $41,453.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 887,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,940.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,276 shares of company stock valued at $69,647 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.33. 2,453,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,821,813. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARDX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

