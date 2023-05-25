Orchard Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 163,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,000. Standard Motor Products makes up 1.9% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Standard Motor Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 7.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $38,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,398.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $38,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,398.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $135,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,609.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SMP traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,117. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $775.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.90 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.