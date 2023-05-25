Orchard Capital Management LLC Sells 199,251 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Orchard Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 199,251 shares during the period. Bancorp comprises 7.4% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Bancorp worth $22,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $843,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 2,300 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,326.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.27. 127,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,602. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30.

TBBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

