Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Trading Down 3.3%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) was down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.48 and last traded at C$8.54. Approximately 4,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 23,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.84.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Organization of Football Prognostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.58.

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics engages in the operation of numerical lottery and sports betting games. It operates through the following segments: Lotteries, Sports Betting, Instant & Passives, VLTs, Telecommunication & eMoney Services and Others. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

