Osmium Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,535,000 ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,535,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. ThredUp accounts for about 19.3% of Osmium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Osmium Partners LLC owned approximately 1.53% of ThredUp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in ThredUp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ThredUp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 13,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $41,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 13,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $41,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 37,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $113,160.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,950 and sold 86,710 shares valued at $260,715. Insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ThredUp Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

NASDAQ TDUP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $260.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.68.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.