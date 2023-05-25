Owen Hughes Purchases 968 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) CEO Owen Hughes acquired 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $22,709.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,709.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $17.42. 39,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,095. XOMA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 774.65%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million. Analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 9,318.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 1,479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XOMA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of XOMA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

