Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 22,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,957,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ozop Energy Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OZSC opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
About Ozop Energy Solutions
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ozop Energy Solutions (OZSC)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.