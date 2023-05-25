Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 22,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,957,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OZSC opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About Ozop Energy Solutions

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. It offers DC and AC power supplies, high voltage battery chargers, converters/inverters, 400Hz aircraft ground support equipment, power electronic modules, and other power electronic products.

