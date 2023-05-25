Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Ryan D. Taylor Sells 29,887 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 29,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $363,127.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,038.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PLTR stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.23. 82,943,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,633,996. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.15, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

