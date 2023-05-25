Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Trading Down 0.5%

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 104,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 254,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRDS shares. SVB Securities lowered Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Pardes Biosciences from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lowered Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pardes Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Pardes Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pardes Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PRDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pardes Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Opportunity M acquired 773,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,773,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,701. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pardes Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDS. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $8,227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 102.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,503 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the first quarter worth $7,118,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 10,037,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 637,420 shares during the last quarter.

About Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

