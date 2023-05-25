Pathfinder Minerals (LON:PFP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Pathfinder Minerals plc (LON:PFP – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01). Pathfinder Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01), with a volume of 16,416,564 shares.
Pathfinder Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.
About Pathfinder Minerals
Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a natural resource company, focuses on mining heavy mineral sands in Mozambique, southern Africa. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
