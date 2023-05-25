PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 382 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after acquiring an additional 201,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,745,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,246,000 after acquiring an additional 664,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,732,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,238,000 after acquiring an additional 112,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,973,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,997,000 after buying an additional 331,892 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.83. 8,275,625 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.17.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

