PAX Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,988,000 after purchasing an additional 953,784 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

