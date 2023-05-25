PAX Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.0% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.30. 1,113,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,521. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

