PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 451.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.37. 107,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.