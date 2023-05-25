PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 2,735 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of ICVT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.05. 279,751 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average of $71.74.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

