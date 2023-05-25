PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 494 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.6 %

Several analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.62.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.95. 675,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.45.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.