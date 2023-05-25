PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 501 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $98.59. The stock had a trading volume of 114,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,458. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average is $109.59. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 836.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

