PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 528,341 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,341 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. 6,894,660 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

