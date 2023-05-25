PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.50

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.50 and last traded at $59.72, with a volume of 9996227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.