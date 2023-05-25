PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys 1,730 Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSNB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 178.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.6% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fusion Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of FSNB opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.43.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.