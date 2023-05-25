PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $69,000 Investment in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAC. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in Edify Acquisition by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 117,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edify Acquisition by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 205,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 107.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 106,880 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EAC stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

