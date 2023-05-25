Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Trading Down 5.1%

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $301.63 and last traded at $302.27. Approximately 173,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 346,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $301.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,922.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.48, for a total value of $184,230.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,139 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Penumbra by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Penumbra by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Penumbra by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

