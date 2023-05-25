PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.5% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 89,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,730. The company has a market capitalization of $252.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 96.84%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

