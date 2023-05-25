Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.19

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.19 and traded as high as $10.58. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 2,068 shares.

Perma-Pipe International Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $84.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 23.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

See Also

