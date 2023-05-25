Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Gap Down to $10.02

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.02, but opened at $9.76. Permian Resources shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 680,086 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Permian Resources Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 4.51.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $761.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $185,162,751.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,792,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,481,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $185,162,751.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,792,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,481,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,224,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,227,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,035,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,665,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,867,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

