Peter J. Manning Sells 550 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $40,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $99.75.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,143,000 after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,501,000 after acquiring an additional 95,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.