Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.97. 16,110,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,906,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

