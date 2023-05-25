Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Photronics Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. Photronics has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Photronics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Photronics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

