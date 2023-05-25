Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $224-234 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.00 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut Photronics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.18. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Photronics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,400,000 after buying an additional 78,778 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.