Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Trading 5.9% Higher on Strong Earnings

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.45. 648,854 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 532,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.
The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Photronics Trading Up 6.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.52.
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
