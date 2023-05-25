Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Trading 5.9% Higher on Strong Earnings

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.45. 648,854 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 532,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Photronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Photronics Trading Up 6.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.