Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Down 6.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $28.94 and last traded at $29.03. Approximately 109,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 402,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $106,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,608.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $106,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,608.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $67,256.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,040.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,863 shares of company stock valued at $834,743 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Phreesia Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 62.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.