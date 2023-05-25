Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Up 610.0% in May

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 610.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock remained flat at $9.85 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,493. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $12.08.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
