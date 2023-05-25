Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Up 610.0% in May

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 610.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock remained flat at $9.85 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,493. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNW. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 179,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 47,372 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35,185 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 244,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 87,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

